Uzbekistan som to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Norwegian kroner is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.502% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.066% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.