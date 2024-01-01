2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Nigerian nairas

Convert UZS to NGN at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₦0.1334 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
UZS to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 UZS to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13340.1334
Low0.12950.1242
Average0.13130.1286
Change0.55%4.36%
1 UZS to NGN stats

The performance of UZS to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1334 and a 30 day low of 0.1295. This means the 30 day average was 0.1313. The change for UZS to NGN was 0.55.

The performance of UZS to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1334 and a 90 day low of 0.1242. This means the 90 day average was 0.1286. The change for UZS to NGN was 4.36.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0031.4991.6310.93721.456
1 GBP1.19911.297109.0671.7971.9551.12325.715
1 USD0.9240.771184.0761.3851.5070.86619.823
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Nigerian Naira
1 UZS0.13342 NGN
5 UZS0.66708 NGN
10 UZS1.33416 NGN
20 UZS2.66832 NGN
50 UZS6.67080 NGN
100 UZS13.34160 NGN
250 UZS33.35400 NGN
500 UZS66.70800 NGN
1000 UZS133.41600 NGN
2000 UZS266.83200 NGN
5000 UZS667.08000 NGN
10000 UZS1,334.16000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Uzbekistan Som
1 NGN7.49534 UZS
5 NGN37.47670 UZS
10 NGN74.95340 UZS
20 NGN149.90680 UZS
50 NGN374.76700 UZS
100 NGN749.53400 UZS
250 NGN1,873.83500 UZS
500 NGN3,747.67000 UZS
1000 NGN7,495.34000 UZS
2000 NGN14,990.68000 UZS
5000 NGN37,476.70000 UZS
10000 NGN74,953.40000 UZS