Uzbekistan som to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.133 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.852% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.133 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.131 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.583% increase in value.