100 Uzbekistan soms to Hong Kong dollars

Convert UZS to HKD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = $0.0006061 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
UZS to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 UZS to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-0.71%-2.13%
1 UZS to HKD stats

The performance of UZS to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for UZS to HKD was -0.71.

The performance of UZS to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for UZS to HKD was -2.13.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0061.4991.6320.93721.46
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0671.7971.9551.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.0821.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UZS0.00061 HKD
5 UZS0.00303 HKD
10 UZS0.00606 HKD
20 UZS0.01212 HKD
50 UZS0.03031 HKD
100 UZS0.06061 HKD
250 UZS0.15154 HKD
500 UZS0.30307 HKD
1000 UZS0.60614 HKD
2000 UZS1.21229 HKD
5000 UZS3.03072 HKD
10000 UZS6.06144 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
100 HKD164,977.00000 UZS
200 HKD329,954.00000 UZS
300 HKD494,931.00000 UZS
500 HKD824,885.00000 UZS
1000 HKD1,649,770.00000 UZS
2000 HKD3,299,540.00000 UZS
2500 HKD4,124,425.00000 UZS
3000 HKD4,949,310.00000 UZS
4000 HKD6,599,080.00000 UZS
5000 HKD8,248,850.00000 UZS
10000 HKD16,497,700.00000 UZS
20000 HKD32,995,400.00000 UZS