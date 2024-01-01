10 thousand Uzbekistan soms to Georgian laris

Convert UZS to GEL at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₾0.0002130 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:21
UZS to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GEL
1 UZS to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change-0.35%-1.02%
1 UZS to GEL stats

The performance of UZS to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UZS to GEL was -0.35.

The performance of UZS to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UZS to GEL was -1.02.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0.00021 GEL
5 UZS0.00106 GEL
10 UZS0.00213 GEL
20 UZS0.00426 GEL
50 UZS0.01065 GEL
100 UZS0.02130 GEL
250 UZS0.05324 GEL
500 UZS0.10648 GEL
1000 UZS0.21297 GEL
2000 UZS0.42593 GEL
5000 UZS1.06484 GEL
10000 UZS2.12967 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4,695.55000 UZS
5 GEL23,477.75000 UZS
10 GEL46,955.50000 UZS
20 GEL93,911.00000 UZS
50 GEL234,777.50000 UZS
100 GEL469,555.00000 UZS
250 GEL1,173,887.50000 UZS
500 GEL2,347,775.00000 UZS
1000 GEL4,695,550.00000 UZS
2000 GEL9,391,100.00000 UZS
5000 GEL23,477,750.00000 UZS
10000 GEL46,955,500.00000 UZS