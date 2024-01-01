Convert GEL to UZS at the real exchange rate

5 Georgian laris to Uzbekistan soms

5 gel
22,160.75 uzs

₾1.000 GEL = so'm4,432 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:24
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Uzbekistan Som
1 GEL4,432.15000 UZS
5 GEL22,160.75000 UZS
10 GEL44,321.50000 UZS
20 GEL88,643.00000 UZS
50 GEL221,607.50000 UZS
100 GEL443,215.00000 UZS
250 GEL1,108,037.50000 UZS
500 GEL2,216,075.00000 UZS
1000 GEL4,432,150.00000 UZS
2000 GEL8,864,300.00000 UZS
5000 GEL22,160,750.00000 UZS
10000 GEL44,321,500.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Georgian Lari
1 UZS0.00023 GEL
5 UZS0.00113 GEL
10 UZS0.00226 GEL
20 UZS0.00451 GEL
50 UZS0.01128 GEL
100 UZS0.02256 GEL
250 UZS0.05641 GEL
500 UZS0.11281 GEL
1000 UZS0.22562 GEL
2000 UZS0.45125 GEL
5000 UZS1.12812 GEL
10000 UZS2.25624 GEL