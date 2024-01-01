10 Uzbekistan soms to Czech korunas

Convert UZS to CZK at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Kč0.001816 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 UZS to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0019
Low0.00180.0018
Average0.00180.0018
Change3.33%-1.95%
View full history

1 UZS to CZK stats

The performance of UZS to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for UZS to CZK was 3.33.

The performance of UZS to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for UZS to CZK was -1.95.

Track market ratesView UZS to CZK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0331.51.6320.93721.463
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0931.7971.9561.12325.721
1 USD0.9240.771184.0991.3861.5080.86619.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UZS0.00182 CZK
5 UZS0.00908 CZK
10 UZS0.01816 CZK
20 UZS0.03633 CZK
50 UZS0.09082 CZK
100 UZS0.18165 CZK
250 UZS0.45412 CZK
500 UZS0.90825 CZK
1000 UZS1.81649 CZK
2000 UZS3.63298 CZK
5000 UZS9.08245 CZK
10000 UZS18.16490 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Uzbekistan Som
1 CZK550.51400 UZS
5 CZK2,752.57000 UZS
10 CZK5,505.14000 UZS
20 CZK11,010.28000 UZS
50 CZK27,525.70000 UZS
100 CZK55,051.40000 UZS
250 CZK137,628.50000 UZS
500 CZK275,257.00000 UZS
1000 CZK550,514.00000 UZS
2000 CZK1,101,028.00000 UZS
5000 CZK2,752,570.00000 UZS
10000 CZK5,505,140.00000 UZS