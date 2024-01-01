1 Uruguayan peso to South African rand

Convert UYU to ZAR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = R0.4245 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
UYU to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ZAR
1 UYU to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42450.4577
Low0.40980.4098
Average0.41940.4348
Change3.58%-6.53%
1 UYU to ZAR stats

The performance of UYU to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4245 and a 30 day low of 0.4098. This means the 30 day average was 0.4194. The change for UYU to ZAR was 3.58.

The performance of UYU to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4577 and a 90 day low of 0.4098. This means the 90 day average was 0.4348. The change for UYU to ZAR was -6.53.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08391.0551.51.6310.93721.465
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1141.7971.9551.12325.722
1 USD0.9240.771184.0961.3851.5060.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / South African Rand
1 UYU0.42453 ZAR
5 UYU2.12263 ZAR
10 UYU4.24526 ZAR
20 UYU8.49052 ZAR
50 UYU21.22630 ZAR
100 UYU42.45260 ZAR
250 UYU106.13150 ZAR
500 UYU212.26300 ZAR
1000 UYU424.52600 ZAR
2000 UYU849.05200 ZAR
5000 UYU2,122.63000 ZAR
10000 UYU4,245.26000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Uruguayan Peso
1 ZAR2.35557 UYU
5 ZAR11.77785 UYU
10 ZAR23.55570 UYU
20 ZAR47.11140 UYU
50 ZAR117.77850 UYU
100 ZAR235.55700 UYU
250 ZAR588.89250 UYU
500 ZAR1,177.78500 UYU
1000 ZAR2,355.57000 UYU
2000 ZAR4,711.14000 UYU
5000 ZAR11,777.85000 UYU
10000 ZAR23,555.70000 UYU