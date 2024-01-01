1 Uruguayan peso to Malaysian ringgits

Convert UYU to MYR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = RM0.1045 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:43
UYU to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MYR
1 UYU to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10450.1157
Low0.09840.0984
Average0.10200.1062
Change5.87%-9.62%
1 UYU to MYR stats

The performance of UYU to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1045 and a 30 day low of 0.0984. This means the 30 day average was 0.1020. The change for UYU to MYR was 5.87.

The performance of UYU to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1157 and a 90 day low of 0.0984. This means the 90 day average was 0.1062. The change for UYU to MYR was -9.62.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0791.51.6310.93721.453
1 GBP1.19811.297109.1291.7971.9541.12325.704
1 USD0.9240.771184.1111.3851.5060.86619.811
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UYU0.10452 MYR
5 UYU0.52260 MYR
10 UYU1.04519 MYR
20 UYU2.09038 MYR
50 UYU5.22595 MYR
100 UYU10.45190 MYR
250 UYU26.12975 MYR
500 UYU52.25950 MYR
1000 UYU104.51900 MYR
2000 UYU209.03800 MYR
5000 UYU522.59500 MYR
10000 UYU1,045.19000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uruguayan Peso
1 MYR9.56762 UYU
5 MYR47.83810 UYU
10 MYR95.67620 UYU
20 MYR191.35240 UYU
50 MYR478.38100 UYU
100 MYR956.76200 UYU
250 MYR2,391.90500 UYU
500 MYR4,783.81000 UYU
1000 MYR9,567.62000 UYU
2000 MYR19,135.24000 UYU
5000 MYR47,838.10000 UYU
10000 MYR95,676.20000 UYU