1 Uruguayan peso to Guernsey pounds
Convert UYU to GGP at the real exchange rate
UYU to GGP conversion chart
1 UYU = 0.01853 GGP
0
|1 UYU to GGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0186
|0.0195
|Low
|0.0177
|0.0177
|Average
|0.0183
|0.0187
|Change
|4.77%
|-4.02%
|View full history
1 UYU to GGP stats
The performance of UYU to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0186 and a 30 day low of 0.0177. This means the 30 day average was 0.0183. The change for UYU to GGP was 4.77.
The performance of UYU to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0195 and a 90 day low of 0.0177. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UYU to GGP was -4.02.
|Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Uruguayan Peso
|1 GGP
|53.97810 UYU
|5 GGP
|269.89050 UYU
|10 GGP
|539.78100 UYU
|20 GGP
|1,079.56200 UYU
|50 GGP
|2,698.90500 UYU
|100 GGP
|5,397.81000 UYU
|250 GGP
|13,494.52500 UYU
|500 GGP
|26,989.05000 UYU
|1000 GGP
|53,978.10000 UYU
|2000 GGP
|107,956.20000 UYU
|5000 GGP
|269,890.50000 UYU
|10000 GGP
|539,781.00000 UYU