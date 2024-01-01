500 Uruguayan pesos to Euros

Convert UYU to EUR at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = €0.02220 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 UYU to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02230.0230
Low0.02120.0212
Average0.02190.0222
Change4.64%-2.97%
View full history

1 UYU to EUR stats

The performance of UYU to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0223 and a 30 day low of 0.0212. This means the 30 day average was 0.0219. The change for UYU to EUR was 4.64.

The performance of UYU to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0230 and a 90 day low of 0.0212. This means the 90 day average was 0.0222. The change for UYU to EUR was -2.97.

Track market ratesView UYU to EUR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0361.51.6310.93721.45
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0651.7971.9541.12325.698
1 USD0.9240.771184.0711.3851.5060.86619.809
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Euro
1 UYU0.02220 EUR
5 UYU0.11100 EUR
10 UYU0.22199 EUR
20 UYU0.44399 EUR
50 UYU1.10997 EUR
100 UYU2.21993 EUR
250 UYU5.54983 EUR
500 UYU11.09965 EUR
1000 UYU22.19930 EUR
2000 UYU44.39860 EUR
5000 UYU110.99650 EUR
10000 UYU221.99300 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Uruguayan Peso
1 EUR45.04660 UYU
5 EUR225.23300 UYU
10 EUR450.46600 UYU
20 EUR900.93200 UYU
50 EUR2,252.33000 UYU
100 EUR4,504.66000 UYU
250 EUR11,261.65000 UYU
500 EUR22,523.30000 UYU
1000 EUR45,046.60000 UYU
2000 EUR90,093.20000 UYU
5000 EUR225,233.00000 UYU
10000 EUR450,466.00000 UYU