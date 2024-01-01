2,000 Ugandan shillings to Uzbekistan soms

Convert UGX to UZS at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = so'm3.499 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 UGX to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.49883.4988
Low3.44533.3643
Average3.47653.4273
Change1.51%3.50%
View full history

1 UGX to UZS stats

The performance of UGX to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4988 and a 30 day low of 3.4453. This means the 30 day average was 3.4765. The change for UGX to UZS was 1.51.

The performance of UGX to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4988 and a 90 day low of 3.3643. This means the 90 day average was 3.4273. The change for UGX to UZS was 3.50.

Track market ratesView UGX to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9231.3190.77184.0731,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8291,135.770.92
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4280.83591.0431,852.161.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7431,296.771.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 UGX3.49881 UZS
5 UGX17.49405 UZS
10 UGX34.98810 UZS
20 UGX69.97620 UZS
50 UGX174.94050 UZS
100 UGX349.88100 UZS
250 UGX874.70250 UZS
500 UGX1,749.40500 UZS
1000 UGX3,498.81000 UZS
2000 UGX6,997.62000 UZS
5000 UGX17,494.05000 UZS
10000 UGX34,988.10000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 UZS0.28581 UGX
5 UZS1.42906 UGX
10 UZS2.85812 UGX
20 UZS5.71624 UGX
50 UZS14.29060 UGX
100 UZS28.58120 UGX
250 UZS71.45300 UGX
500 UZS142.90600 UGX
1000 UZS285.81200 UGX
2000 UZS571.62400 UGX
5000 UZS1,429.06000 UGX
10000 UZS2,858.12000 UGX