1 Uzbekistan som to Ugandan shillings

Convert UZS to UGX at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = Ush0.2858 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
UZS to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 UZS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29030.2972
Low0.28580.2858
Average0.28750.2917
Change-1.35%-3.37%
1 UZS to UGX stats

The performance of UZS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2903 and a 30 day low of 0.2858. This means the 30 day average was 0.2875. The change for UZS to UGX was -1.35.

The performance of UZS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2972 and a 90 day low of 0.2858. This means the 90 day average was 0.2917. The change for UZS to UGX was -3.37.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ugandan Shilling
1 UZS0.28583 UGX
5 UZS1.42917 UGX
10 UZS2.85834 UGX
20 UZS5.71668 UGX
50 UZS14.29170 UGX
100 UZS28.58340 UGX
250 UZS71.45850 UGX
500 UZS142.91700 UGX
1000 UZS285.83400 UGX
2000 UZS571.66800 UGX
5000 UZS1,429.17000 UGX
10000 UZS2,858.34000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Uzbekistan Som
1 UGX3.49854 UZS
5 UGX17.49270 UZS
10 UGX34.98540 UZS
20 UGX69.97080 UZS
50 UGX174.92700 UZS
100 UGX349.85400 UZS
250 UGX874.63500 UZS
500 UGX1,749.27000 UZS
1000 UGX3,498.54000 UZS
2000 UGX6,997.08000 UZS
5000 UGX17,492.70000 UZS
10000 UGX34,985.40000 UZS