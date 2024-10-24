Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3.499 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.348% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3.501 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.484 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.243% increase in value.