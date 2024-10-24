Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Ugandan shilling (UGX) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UGX and UZS historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
UGX to UZS conversion chart
1 UGX = 3.49881 UZS
0
Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3.499 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.348% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3.501 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 3.484 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.243% increase in value.
