10 Ugandan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs
Convert UGX to IDR at the real exchange rate
UGX to IDR conversion chart
1 UGX = 4.25322 IDR
|1 UGX to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.2713
|4.3805
|Low
|4.0859
|4.0859
|Average
|4.1996
|4.2059
|Change
|3.60%
|-2.65%
1 UGX to IDR stats
The performance of UGX to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2713 and a 30 day low of 4.0859. This means the 30 day average was 4.1996. The change for UGX to IDR was 3.60.
The performance of UGX to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3805 and a 90 day low of 4.0859. This means the 90 day average was 4.2059. The change for UGX to IDR was -2.65.
|Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 UGX
|4.25322 IDR
|5 UGX
|21.26610 IDR
|10 UGX
|42.53220 IDR
|20 UGX
|85.06440 IDR
|50 UGX
|212.66100 IDR
|100 UGX
|425.32200 IDR
|250 UGX
|1,063.30500 IDR
|500 UGX
|2,126.61000 IDR
|1000 UGX
|4,253.22000 IDR
|2000 UGX
|8,506.44000 IDR
|5000 UGX
|21,266.10000 IDR
|10000 UGX
|42,532.20000 IDR