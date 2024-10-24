Ugandan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 4.253 today, reflecting a -0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.741% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 4.269 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 4.210 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.386% decrease in value.