250 Ugandan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert UGX to IDR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Rp4.253 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 UGX to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.27134.3805
Low4.08594.0859
Average4.19964.2059
Change3.60%-2.65%
View full history

1 UGX to IDR stats

The performance of UGX to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2713 and a 30 day low of 4.0859. This means the 30 day average was 4.1996. The change for UGX to IDR was 3.60.

The performance of UGX to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3805 and a 90 day low of 4.0859. This means the 90 day average was 4.2059. The change for UGX to IDR was -2.65.

Track market ratesView UGX to IDR chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0751,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.7881,134.920.919
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4270.83490.9731,850.711.499
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70110.58563.7461,296.821.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UGX4.25322 IDR
5 UGX21.26610 IDR
10 UGX42.53220 IDR
20 UGX85.06440 IDR
50 UGX212.66100 IDR
100 UGX425.32200 IDR
250 UGX1,063.30500 IDR
500 UGX2,126.61000 IDR
1000 UGX4,253.22000 IDR
2000 UGX8,506.44000 IDR
5000 UGX21,266.10000 IDR
10000 UGX42,532.20000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Ugandan Shilling
1 IDR0.23512 UGX
5 IDR1.17558 UGX
10 IDR2.35116 UGX
20 IDR4.70232 UGX
50 IDR11.75580 UGX
100 IDR23.51160 UGX
250 IDR58.77900 UGX
500 IDR117.55800 UGX
1000 IDR235.11600 UGX
2000 IDR470.23200 UGX
5000 IDR1,175.58000 UGX
10000 IDR2,351.16000 UGX