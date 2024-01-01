1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Haitian gourdes

Convert UGX to HTG at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = G0.03575 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
UGX to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HTG
1 UGX to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03590.0359
Low0.03550.0352
Average0.03580.0355
Change0.51%1.62%
1 UGX to HTG stats

The performance of UGX to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0359 and a 30 day low of 0.0355. This means the 30 day average was 0.0358. The change for UGX to HTG was 0.51.

The performance of UGX to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0359 and a 90 day low of 0.0352. This means the 90 day average was 0.0355. The change for UGX to HTG was 1.62.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Haitian Gourde
1 UGX0.03575 HTG
5 UGX0.17877 HTG
10 UGX0.35754 HTG
20 UGX0.71508 HTG
50 UGX1.78771 HTG
100 UGX3.57542 HTG
250 UGX8.93855 HTG
500 UGX17.87710 HTG
1000 UGX35.75420 HTG
2000 UGX71.50840 HTG
5000 UGX178.77100 HTG
10000 UGX357.54200 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ugandan Shilling
1 HTG27.96880 UGX
5 HTG139.84400 UGX
10 HTG279.68800 UGX
20 HTG559.37600 UGX
50 HTG1,398.44000 UGX
100 HTG2,796.88000 UGX
250 HTG6,992.20000 UGX
500 HTG13,984.40000 UGX
1000 HTG27,968.80000 UGX
2000 HTG55,937.60000 UGX
5000 HTG139,844.00000 UGX
10000 HTG279,688.00000 UGX