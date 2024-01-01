1 Ugandan shilling to Croatian kunas

Convert UGX to HRK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = kn0.001916 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 UGX to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0019
Change0.95%1.76%
View full history

1 UGX to HRK stats

The performance of UGX to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for UGX to HRK was 0.95.

The performance of UGX to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for UGX to HRK was 1.76.

Track market ratesView UGX to HRK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0761,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.8141,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9821,850.881.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7591,297.061.051

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 UGX0.00192 HRK
5 UGX0.00958 HRK
10 UGX0.01916 HRK
20 UGX0.03832 HRK
50 UGX0.09580 HRK
100 UGX0.19161 HRK
250 UGX0.47902 HRK
500 UGX0.95804 HRK
1000 UGX1.91608 HRK
2000 UGX3.83216 HRK
5000 UGX9.58040 HRK
10000 UGX19.16080 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ugandan Shilling
1 HRK521.89800 UGX
5 HRK2,609.49000 UGX
10 HRK5,218.98000 UGX
20 HRK10,437.96000 UGX
50 HRK26,094.90000 UGX
100 HRK52,189.80000 UGX
250 HRK130,474.50000 UGX
500 HRK260,949.00000 UGX
1000 HRK521,898.00000 UGX
2000 HRK1,043,796.00000 UGX
5000 HRK2,609,490.00000 UGX
10000 HRK5,218,980.00000 UGX