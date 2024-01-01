50 Ugandan shillings to Euros

Convert UGX to EUR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = €0.0002522 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
UGX to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EUR
1 UGX to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.38%2.07%
1 UGX to EUR stats

The performance of UGX to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to EUR was 4.38.

The performance of UGX to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for UGX to EUR was 2.07.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Euro
1 UGX0.00025 EUR
5 UGX0.00126 EUR
10 UGX0.00252 EUR
20 UGX0.00504 EUR
50 UGX0.01261 EUR
100 UGX0.02522 EUR
250 UGX0.06304 EUR
500 UGX0.12608 EUR
1000 UGX0.25216 EUR
2000 UGX0.50431 EUR
5000 UGX1.26078 EUR
10000 UGX2.52157 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ugandan Shilling
1 EUR3,965.78000 UGX
5 EUR19,828.90000 UGX
10 EUR39,657.80000 UGX
20 EUR79,315.60000 UGX
50 EUR198,289.00000 UGX
100 EUR396,578.00000 UGX
250 EUR991,445.00000 UGX
500 EUR1,982,890.00000 UGX
1000 EUR3,965,780.00000 UGX
2000 EUR7,931,560.00000 UGX
5000 EUR19,828,900.00000 UGX
10000 EUR39,657,800.00000 UGX