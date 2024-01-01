Convert UGX to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 Ugandan shillings to Euros

50 ugx
0.01 eur

Ush1.000 UGX = €0.0002492 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9291.350.78483.5411,516.811.376
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4421,006.630.913
1 EUR1.0771.62211.4530.84489.9441,633.071.482
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68810.58161.8961,123.811.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Euro
1 UGX0,00025 EUR
5 UGX0,00125 EUR
10 UGX0,00249 EUR
20 UGX0,00498 EUR
50 UGX0,01246 EUR
100 UGX0,02492 EUR
250 UGX0,06229 EUR
500 UGX0,12458 EUR
1000 UGX0,24916 EUR
2000 UGX0,49833 EUR
5000 UGX1,24582 EUR
10000 UGX2,49164 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ugandan Shilling
1 EUR4.013,42000 UGX
5 EUR20.067,10000 UGX
10 EUR40.134,20000 UGX
20 EUR80.268,40000 UGX
50 EUR200.671,00000 UGX
100 EUR401.342,00000 UGX
250 EUR1.003.355,00000 UGX
500 EUR2.006.710,00000 UGX
1000 EUR4.013.420,00000 UGX
2000 EUR8.026.840,00000 UGX
5000 EUR20.067.100,00000 UGX
10000 EUR40.134.200,00000 UGX