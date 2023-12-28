1 Euro to Ugandan shillings

Convert EUR to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 eur
4207 ugx

1.00000 EUR = 4207.26000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:41
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.112492.53341.470591.625370.9306618.7643
1 GBP1.1499511.27925106.4131.691171.869161.0702221.5788
1 USD0.898950.781708183.18361.3221.461130.836616.8683
1 INR0.01080690.009397380.012021610.01589260.01756520.01005730.202784

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Ugandan Shilling
1 EUR4207.26000 UGX
5 EUR21036.30000 UGX
10 EUR42072.60000 UGX
20 EUR84145.20000 UGX
50 EUR210363.00000 UGX
100 EUR420726.00000 UGX
250 EUR1051815.00000 UGX
500 EUR2103630.00000 UGX
1000 EUR4207260.00000 UGX
2000 EUR8414520.00000 UGX
5000 EUR21036300.00000 UGX
10000 EUR42072600.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Euro
1 UGX0.00024 EUR
5 UGX0.00119 EUR
10 UGX0.00238 EUR
20 UGX0.00475 EUR
50 UGX0.01188 EUR
100 UGX0.02377 EUR
250 UGX0.05942 EUR
500 UGX0.11884 EUR
1000 UGX0.23768 EUR
2000 UGX0.47537 EUR
5000 UGX1.18842 EUR
10000 UGX2.37684 EUR