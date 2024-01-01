5 Ugandan shillings to Danish kroner

Convert UGX to DKK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.001881 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
UGX to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 UGX to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0019
Low0.00180.0018
Average0.00180.0018
Change4.42%2.03%
1 UGX to DKK stats

The performance of UGX to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0018. The change for UGX to DKK was 4.42.

The performance of UGX to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0019 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for UGX to DKK was 2.03.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 UGX0.00188 DKK
5 UGX0.00941 DKK
10 UGX0.01881 DKK
20 UGX0.03762 DKK
50 UGX0.09406 DKK
100 UGX0.18812 DKK
250 UGX0.47030 DKK
500 UGX0.94060 DKK
1000 UGX1.88121 DKK
2000 UGX3.76242 DKK
5000 UGX9.40605 DKK
10000 UGX18.81210 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 DKK531.57200 UGX
5 DKK2,657.86000 UGX
10 DKK5,315.72000 UGX
20 DKK10,631.44000 UGX
50 DKK26,578.60000 UGX
100 DKK53,157.20000 UGX
250 DKK132,893.00000 UGX
500 DKK265,786.00000 UGX
1000 DKK531,572.00000 UGX
2000 DKK1,063,144.00000 UGX
5000 DKK2,657,860.00000 UGX
10000 DKK5,315,720.00000 UGX