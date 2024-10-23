250 Danish kroner to Ugandan shillings

Convert DKK to UGX at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Ush530.8 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
DKK to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 DKK to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High555.0750557.3100
Low530.8290530.8290
Average541.4113546.9921
Change-3.60%-2.38%
1 DKK to UGX stats

The performance of DKK to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 555.0750 and a 30 day low of 530.8290. This means the 30 day average was 541.4113. The change for DKK to UGX was -3.60.

The performance of DKK to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 557.3100 and a 90 day low of 530.8290. This means the 90 day average was 546.9921. The change for DKK to UGX was -2.38.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79390.812
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91884.074
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6911360.9041.94514.176109.166

How to convert Danish kroner to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Ugandan Shilling
1 DKK530.82900 UGX
5 DKK2,654.14500 UGX
10 DKK5,308.29000 UGX
20 DKK10,616.58000 UGX
50 DKK26,541.45000 UGX
100 DKK53,082.90000 UGX
250 DKK132,707.25000 UGX
500 DKK265,414.50000 UGX
1000 DKK530,829.00000 UGX
2000 DKK1,061,658.00000 UGX
5000 DKK2,654,145.00000 UGX
10000 DKK5,308,290.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Danish Krone
1 UGX0.00188 DKK
5 UGX0.00942 DKK
10 UGX0.01884 DKK
20 UGX0.03768 DKK
50 UGX0.09419 DKK
100 UGX0.18838 DKK
250 UGX0.47096 DKK
500 UGX0.94192 DKK
1000 UGX1.88384 DKK
2000 UGX3.76768 DKK
5000 UGX9.41920 DKK
10000 UGX18.83840 DKK