5,000 Ugandan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert UGX to BTN at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Nu.0.02295 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
UGX to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 UGX to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02290.0229
Low0.02260.0224
Average0.02280.0226
Change1.51%2.13%
1 UGX to BTN stats

The performance of UGX to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0229 and a 30 day low of 0.0226. This means the 30 day average was 0.0228. The change for UGX to BTN was 1.51.

The performance of UGX to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0229 and a 90 day low of 0.0224. This means the 90 day average was 0.0226. The change for UGX to BTN was 2.13.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 UGX0.02295 BTN
5 UGX0.11474 BTN
10 UGX0.22948 BTN
20 UGX0.45895 BTN
50 UGX1.14738 BTN
100 UGX2.29476 BTN
250 UGX5.73690 BTN
500 UGX11.47380 BTN
1000 UGX22.94760 BTN
2000 UGX45.89520 BTN
5000 UGX114.73800 BTN
10000 UGX229.47600 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Ugandan Shilling
1 BTN43.57760 UGX
5 BTN217.88800 UGX
10 BTN435.77600 UGX
20 BTN871.55200 UGX
50 BTN2,178.88000 UGX
100 BTN4,357.76000 UGX
250 BTN10,894.40000 UGX
500 BTN21,788.80000 UGX
1000 BTN43,577.60000 UGX
2000 BTN87,155.20000 UGX
5000 BTN217,888.00000 UGX
10000 BTN435,776.00000 UGX