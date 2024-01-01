20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Rwandan francs

Convert UAH to RWF at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = R₣33.20 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
UAH to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 UAH to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.203233.2032
Low32.575232.1352
Average32.914532.6196
Change1.93%3.32%
1 UAH to RWF stats

The performance of UAH to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.2032 and a 30 day low of 32.5752. This means the 30 day average was 32.9145. The change for UAH to RWF was 1.93.

The performance of UAH to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.2032 and a 90 day low of 32.1352. This means the 90 day average was 32.6196. The change for UAH to RWF was 3.32.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Rwandan Franc
1 UAH33.20320 RWF
5 UAH166.01600 RWF
10 UAH332.03200 RWF
20 UAH664.06400 RWF
50 UAH1,660.16000 RWF
100 UAH3,320.32000 RWF
250 UAH8,300.80000 RWF
500 UAH16,601.60000 RWF
1000 UAH33,203.20000 RWF
2000 UAH66,406.40000 RWF
5000 UAH166,016.00000 RWF
10000 UAH332,032.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 RWF0.03012 UAH
5 RWF0.15059 UAH
10 RWF0.30118 UAH
20 RWF0.60235 UAH
50 RWF1.50588 UAH
100 RWF3.01176 UAH
250 RWF7.52940 UAH
500 RWF15.05880 UAH
1000 RWF30.11760 UAH
2000 RWF60.23520 UAH
5000 RWF150.58800 UAH
10000 RWF301.17600 UAH