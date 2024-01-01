Ukrainian hryvnias to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert UAH to PGK at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = K0.09610 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30
UAH to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PGK
1 UAH to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09610.0961
Low0.09480.0939
Average0.09570.0952
Change1.33%1.68%
1 UAH to PGK stats

The performance of UAH to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0961 and a 30 day low of 0.0948. This means the 30 day average was 0.0957. The change for UAH to PGK was 1.33.

The performance of UAH to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0961 and a 90 day low of 0.0939. This means the 90 day average was 0.0952. The change for UAH to PGK was 1.68.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UAH0.09610 PGK
5 UAH0.48050 PGK
10 UAH0.96100 PGK
20 UAH1.92201 PGK
50 UAH4.80502 PGK
100 UAH9.61003 PGK
250 UAH24.02508 PGK
500 UAH48.05015 PGK
1000 UAH96.10030 PGK
2000 UAH192.20060 PGK
5000 UAH480.50150 PGK
10000 UAH961.00300 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 PGK10.40580 UAH
5 PGK52.02900 UAH
10 PGK104.05800 UAH
20 PGK208.11600 UAH
50 PGK520.29000 UAH
100 PGK1,040.58000 UAH
250 PGK2,601.45000 UAH
500 PGK5,202.90000 UAH
1000 PGK10,405.80000 UAH
2000 PGK20,811.60000 UAH
5000 PGK52,029.00000 UAH
10000 PGK104,058.00000 UAH