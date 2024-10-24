Ukrainian hryvnia to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.827% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0.096 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.095 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.610% increase in value.