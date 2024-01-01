2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Isle of Man pounds

Convert UAH to IMP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01879 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:27
UAH to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 UAH to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01880.0194
Low0.01810.0181
Average0.01860.0187
Change3.83%-1.10%
1 UAH to IMP stats

The performance of UAH to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0188 and a 30 day low of 0.0181. This means the 30 day average was 0.0186. The change for UAH to IMP was 3.83.

The performance of UAH to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0194 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UAH to IMP was -1.10.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.771.321.38417.7151.506
1 EUR1.08190.8310.8321.4261.49519.1391.627
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.12511.7131.79722.9941.955

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Isle of Man pound
1 UAH0.01879 IMP
5 UAH0.09396 IMP
10 UAH0.18791 IMP
20 UAH0.37583 IMP
50 UAH0.93957 IMP
100 UAH1.87914 IMP
250 UAH4.69785 IMP
500 UAH9.39570 IMP
1000 UAH18.79140 IMP
2000 UAH37.58280 IMP
5000 UAH93.95700 IMP
10000 UAH187.91400 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 IMP53.21590 UAH
5 IMP266.07950 UAH
10 IMP532.15900 UAH
20 IMP1,064.31800 UAH
50 IMP2,660.79500 UAH
100 IMP5,321.59000 UAH
250 IMP13,303.97500 UAH
500 IMP26,607.95000 UAH
1000 IMP53,215.90000 UAH
2000 IMP106,431.80000 UAH
5000 IMP266,079.50000 UAH
10000 IMP532,159.00000 UAH