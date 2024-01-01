10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Ghanaian cedis

Convert UAH to GHS at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = GH¢0.3938 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
UAH to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 UAH to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39380.3938
Low0.38170.3621
Average0.38610.3796
Change3.18%8.76%
1 UAH to GHS stats

The performance of UAH to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3938 and a 30 day low of 0.3817. This means the 30 day average was 0.3861. The change for UAH to GHS was 3.18.

The performance of UAH to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3938 and a 90 day low of 0.3621. This means the 90 day average was 0.3796. The change for UAH to GHS was 8.76.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UAH0.39383 GHS
5 UAH1.96913 GHS
10 UAH3.93827 GHS
20 UAH7.87654 GHS
50 UAH19.69135 GHS
100 UAH39.38270 GHS
250 UAH98.45675 GHS
500 UAH196.91350 GHS
1000 UAH393.82700 GHS
2000 UAH787.65400 GHS
5000 UAH1,969.13500 GHS
10000 UAH3,938.27000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GHS2.53919 UAH
5 GHS12.69595 UAH
10 GHS25.39190 UAH
20 GHS50.78380 UAH
50 GHS126.95950 UAH
100 GHS253.91900 UAH
250 GHS634.79750 UAH
500 GHS1,269.59500 UAH
1000 GHS2,539.19000 UAH
2000 GHS5,078.38000 UAH
5000 GHS12,695.95000 UAH
10000 GHS25,391.90000 UAH