5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Colombian pesos

Convert UAH to COP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = $105.6 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 UAH to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.5700105.5700
Low100.802097.8171
Average102.8208101.3079
Change4.73%7.25%
View full history

1 UAH to COP stats

The performance of UAH to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.5700 and a 30 day low of 100.8020. This means the 30 day average was 102.8208. The change for UAH to COP was 4.73.

The performance of UAH to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.5700 and a 90 day low of 97.8171. This means the 90 day average was 101.3079. The change for UAH to COP was 7.25.

Track market ratesView UAH to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0750.7711.321.38317.7041.505
1 EUR1.08190.8050.8321.4261.49319.1211.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.09111.7131.79422.9721.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Colombian Peso
1 UAH105.57400 COP
5 UAH527.87000 COP
10 UAH1,055.74000 COP
20 UAH2,111.48000 COP
50 UAH5,278.70000 COP
100 UAH10,557.40000 COP
250 UAH26,393.50000 COP
500 UAH52,787.00000 COP
1000 UAH105,574.00000 COP
2000 UAH211,148.00000 COP
5000 UAH527,870.00000 COP
10000 UAH1,055,740.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 COP0.00947 UAH
5 COP0.04736 UAH
10 COP0.09472 UAH
20 COP0.18944 UAH
50 COP0.47360 UAH
100 COP0.94720 UAH
250 COP2.36800 UAH
500 COP4.73600 UAH
1000 COP9.47199 UAH
2000 COP18.94398 UAH
5000 COP47.35995 UAH
10000 COP94.71990 UAH