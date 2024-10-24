Ukrainian hryvnia to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Colombian pesos is currently 105.574 today, reflecting a 0.895% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.371% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 105.574 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 103.280 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.525% increase in value.