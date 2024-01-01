5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Botswanan pulas

Convert UAH to BWP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = P0.3263 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BWP
1 UAH to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32630.3343
Low0.31760.3176
Average0.32200.3251
Change2.38%-1.38%
View full history

1 UAH to BWP stats

The performance of UAH to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3263 and a 30 day low of 0.3176. This means the 30 day average was 0.3220. The change for UAH to BWP was 2.38.

The performance of UAH to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3343 and a 90 day low of 0.3176. This means the 90 day average was 0.3251. The change for UAH to BWP was -1.38.

Track market ratesView UAH to BWP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0740.771.3191.38217.691.504
1 EUR1.081190.8790.8331.4261.49419.1221.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.1411.7131.79422.9651.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Botswanan Pula
1 UAH0.32629 BWP
5 UAH1.63145 BWP
10 UAH3.26291 BWP
20 UAH6.52582 BWP
50 UAH16.31455 BWP
100 UAH32.62910 BWP
250 UAH81.57275 BWP
500 UAH163.14550 BWP
1000 UAH326.29100 BWP
2000 UAH652.58200 BWP
5000 UAH1,631.45500 BWP
10000 UAH3,262.91000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BWP3.06475 UAH
5 BWP15.32375 UAH
10 BWP30.64750 UAH
20 BWP61.29500 UAH
50 BWP153.23750 UAH
100 BWP306.47500 UAH
250 BWP766.18750 UAH
500 BWP1,532.37500 UAH
1000 BWP3,064.75000 UAH
2000 BWP6,129.50000 UAH
5000 BWP15,323.75000 UAH
10000 BWP30,647.50000 UAH