Ukrainian hryvnia to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.326 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.327 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.324 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.267% increase in value.