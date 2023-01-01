1 thousand Botswanan pulas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BWP to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
2,687.53 uah

1.00000 BWP = 2.68753 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BWP2.68753 UAH
5 BWP13.43765 UAH
10 BWP26.87530 UAH
20 BWP53.75060 UAH
50 BWP134.37650 UAH
100 BWP268.75300 UAH
250 BWP671.88250 UAH
500 BWP1343.76500 UAH
1000 BWP2687.53000 UAH
2000 BWP5375.06000 UAH
5000 BWP13437.65000 UAH
10000 BWP26875.30000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Botswanan Pula
1 UAH0.37209 BWP
5 UAH1.86044 BWP
10 UAH3.72089 BWP
20 UAH7.44178 BWP
50 UAH18.60445 BWP
100 UAH37.20890 BWP
250 UAH93.02225 BWP
500 UAH186.04450 BWP
1000 UAH372.08900 BWP
2000 UAH744.17800 BWP
5000 UAH1860.44500 BWP
10000 UAH3720.89000 BWP