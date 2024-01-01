1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert UAH to BOB at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = Bs0.1685 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:29
UAH to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BOB
1 UAH to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16890.1701
Low0.16800.1676
Average0.16860.1688
Change0.15%0.03%
1 UAH to BOB stats

The performance of UAH to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1689 and a 30 day low of 0.1680. This means the 30 day average was 0.1686. The change for UAH to BOB was 0.15.

The performance of UAH to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1701 and a 90 day low of 0.1676. This means the 90 day average was 0.1688. The change for UAH to BOB was 0.03.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bolivian Boliviano
1 UAH0.16854 BOB
5 UAH0.84268 BOB
10 UAH1.68537 BOB
20 UAH3.37074 BOB
50 UAH8.42685 BOB
100 UAH16.85370 BOB
250 UAH42.13425 BOB
500 UAH84.26850 BOB
1000 UAH168.53700 BOB
2000 UAH337.07400 BOB
5000 UAH842.68500 BOB
10000 UAH1,685.37000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BOB5.93343 UAH
5 BOB29.66715 UAH
10 BOB59.33430 UAH
20 BOB118.66860 UAH
50 BOB296.67150 UAH
100 BOB593.34300 UAH
250 BOB1,483.35750 UAH
500 BOB2,966.71500 UAH
1000 BOB5,933.43000 UAH
2000 BOB11,866.86000 UAH
5000 BOB29,667.15000 UAH
10000 BOB59,334.30000 UAH