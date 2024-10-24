Ukrainian hryvnia to Bolivian bolivianos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Bolivian bolivianos is currently 0.169 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.361% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Bolivian bolivianos has fluctuated between a high of 0.169 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.168 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.571% increase in value.