Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.369% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.044 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.136% increase in value.