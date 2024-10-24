Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks history summary. This is the Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks (BAM) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UAH and BAM historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
UAH to BAM conversion chart
1 UAH = 0.04416 BAM
0
Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.044 today, reflecting a -0.262% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.369% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.044 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.044 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.136% increase in value.
