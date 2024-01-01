250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Aruban florins

Convert UAH to AWG at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ƒ0.04366 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
UAH to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AWG
1 UAH to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04370.0440
Low0.04350.0434
Average0.04370.0437
Change0.37%-0.24%
1 UAH to AWG stats

The performance of UAH to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0437 and a 30 day low of 0.0435. This means the 30 day average was 0.0437. The change for UAH to AWG was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0440 and a 90 day low of 0.0434. This means the 90 day average was 0.0437. The change for UAH to AWG was -0.24.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.070.7711.321.38217.7011.503
1 EUR1.08190.8080.8321.4251.49319.1191.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.202109.11111.7131.79422.9731.951

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Aruban Florin
1 UAH0.04366 AWG
5 UAH0.21829 AWG
10 UAH0.43659 AWG
20 UAH0.87317 AWG
50 UAH2.18293 AWG
100 UAH4.36585 AWG
250 UAH10.91463 AWG
500 UAH21.82925 AWG
1000 UAH43.65850 AWG
2000 UAH87.31700 AWG
5000 UAH218.29250 AWG
10000 UAH436.58500 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AWG22.90500 UAH
5 AWG114.52500 UAH
10 AWG229.05000 UAH
20 AWG458.10000 UAH
50 AWG1,145.25000 UAH
100 AWG2,290.50000 UAH
250 AWG5,726.25000 UAH
500 AWG11,452.50000 UAH
1000 AWG22,905.00000 UAH
2000 AWG45,810.00000 UAH
5000 AWG114,525.00000 UAH
10000 AWG229,050.00000 UAH