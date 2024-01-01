10 Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SCR to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 scr
3.29 myr

₨1.000 SCR = RM0.3294 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.32939 MYR
5 SCR1.64697 MYR
10 SCR3.29393 MYR
20 SCR6.58786 MYR
50 SCR16.46965 MYR
100 SCR32.93930 MYR
250 SCR82.34825 MYR
500 SCR164.69650 MYR
1000 SCR329.39300 MYR
2000 SCR658.78600 MYR
5000 SCR1,646.96500 MYR
10000 SCR3,293.93000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR3.03589 SCR
5 MYR15.17945 SCR
10 MYR30.35890 SCR
20 MYR60.71780 SCR
50 MYR151.79450 SCR
100 MYR303.58900 SCR
250 MYR758.97250 SCR
500 MYR1,517.94500 SCR
1000 MYR3,035.89000 SCR
2000 MYR6,071.78000 SCR
5000 MYR15,179.45000 SCR
10000 MYR30,358.90000 SCR