2,000 Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SCR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2,000 scr
660.18 myr

₨1.000 SCR = RM0.3301 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2491.4631.6060.95819.559
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4991.731.8981.13323.12
1 USD0.9360.792183.5671.371.5040.89718.313
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.33009 MYR
5 SCR1.65045 MYR
10 SCR3.30089 MYR
20 SCR6.60178 MYR
50 SCR16.50445 MYR
100 SCR33.00890 MYR
250 SCR82.52225 MYR
500 SCR165.04450 MYR
1000 SCR330.08900 MYR
2000 SCR660.17800 MYR
5000 SCR1,650.44500 MYR
10000 SCR3,300.89000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR3.02949 SCR
5 MYR15.14745 SCR
10 MYR30.29490 SCR
20 MYR60.58980 SCR
50 MYR151.47450 SCR
100 MYR302.94900 SCR
250 MYR757.37250 SCR
500 MYR1,514.74500 SCR
1000 MYR3,029.49000 SCR
2000 MYR6,058.98000 SCR
5000 MYR15,147.45000 SCR
10000 MYR30,294.90000 SCR