500 Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

500 scr
4,863.46 isk

₨1.000 SCR = kr9.727 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2691.4631.6050.95819.556
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5351.731.8981.13323.119
1 USD0.9360.792183.5661.371.5030.89718.307
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR9.72691 ISK
5 SCR48.63455 ISK
10 SCR97.26910 ISK
20 SCR194.53820 ISK
50 SCR486.34550 ISK
100 SCR972.69100 ISK
250 SCR2,431.72750 ISK
500 SCR4,863.45500 ISK
1000 SCR9,726.91000 ISK
2000 SCR19,453.82000 ISK
5000 SCR48,634.55000 ISK
10000 SCR97,269.10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.10281 SCR
5 ISK0.51404 SCR
10 ISK1.02808 SCR
20 ISK2.05616 SCR
50 ISK5.14040 SCR
100 ISK10.28080 SCR
250 ISK25.70200 SCR
500 ISK51.40400 SCR
1000 ISK102.80800 SCR
2000 ISK205.61600 SCR
5000 ISK514.04000 SCR
10000 ISK1,028.08000 SCR