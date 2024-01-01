10 Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 scr
97.62 isk

₨1.000 SCR = kr9.762 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.281.4631.6050.95819.544
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5421.731.8981.13323.104
1 USD0.9360.792183.5681.371.5030.89718.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR9.76212 ISK
5 SCR48.81060 ISK
10 SCR97.62120 ISK
20 SCR195.24240 ISK
50 SCR488.10600 ISK
100 SCR976.21200 ISK
250 SCR2,440.53000 ISK
500 SCR4,881.06000 ISK
1000 SCR9,762.12000 ISK
2000 SCR19,524.24000 ISK
5000 SCR48,810.60000 ISK
10000 SCR97,621.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.10244 SCR
5 ISK0.51219 SCR
10 ISK1.02437 SCR
20 ISK2.04874 SCR
50 ISK5.12185 SCR
100 ISK10.24370 SCR
250 ISK25.60925 SCR
500 ISK51.21850 SCR
1000 ISK102.43700 SCR
2000 ISK204.87400 SCR
5000 ISK512.18500 SCR
10000 ISK1,024.37000 SCR