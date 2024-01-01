Convert SCR to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 Seychellois rupees to Bahraini dinars

500 scr
13.239 bhd

₨1.000 SCR = .د.ب0.02648 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 SCR0.02648 BHD
5 SCR0.13239 BHD
10 SCR0.26478 BHD
20 SCR0.52956 BHD
50 SCR1.32391 BHD
100 SCR2.64781 BHD
250 SCR6.61953 BHD
500 SCR13.23905 BHD
1000 SCR26.47810 BHD
2000 SCR52.95620 BHD
5000 SCR132.39050 BHD
10000 SCR264.78100 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 BHD37.76710 SCR
5 BHD188.83550 SCR
10 BHD377.67100 SCR
20 BHD755.34200 SCR
50 BHD1,888.35500 SCR
100 BHD3,776.71000 SCR
250 BHD9,441.77500 SCR
500 BHD18,883.55000 SCR
1000 BHD37,767.10000 SCR
2000 BHD75,534.20000 SCR
5000 BHD188,835.50000 SCR
10000 BHD377,671.00000 SCR