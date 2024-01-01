2,000 Solomon Islands dollars to Singapore dollars

Convert SBD to SGD at the real exchange rate

2,000 sbd
329.24 sgd

SI$1.000 SBD = S$0.1646 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.271.4631.6070.95919.49
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5161.731.8991.13423.036
1 USD0.9360.792183.5671.371.5040.89818.245
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 SBD0.16462 SGD
5 SBD0.82309 SGD
10 SBD1.64619 SGD
20 SBD3.29238 SGD
50 SBD8.23095 SGD
100 SBD16.46190 SGD
250 SBD41.15475 SGD
500 SBD82.30950 SGD
1000 SBD164.61900 SGD
2000 SBD329.23800 SGD
5000 SBD823.09500 SGD
10000 SBD1,646.19000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SGD6.07465 SBD
5 SGD30.37325 SBD
10 SGD60.74650 SBD
20 SGD121.49300 SBD
50 SGD303.73250 SBD
100 SGD607.46500 SBD
250 SGD1,518.66250 SBD
500 SGD3,037.32500 SBD
1000 SGD6,074.65000 SBD
2000 SGD12,149.30000 SBD
5000 SGD30,373.25000 SBD
10000 SGD60,746.50000 SBD