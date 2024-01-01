Convert SBD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 Solomon Islands dollar to Brazilian reais

1 sbd
0.67 brl

SI$1.000 SBD = R$0.6666 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2791.4631.6060.95819.408
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5311.7291.8991.13322.941
1 USD0.9360.792183.5791.3691.5040.89718.169
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SBD0.66663 BRL
5 SBD3.33314 BRL
10 SBD6.66628 BRL
20 SBD13.33256 BRL
50 SBD33.33140 BRL
100 SBD66.66280 BRL
250 SBD166.65700 BRL
500 SBD333.31400 BRL
1000 SBD666.62800 BRL
2000 SBD1,333.25600 BRL
5000 SBD3,333.14000 BRL
10000 SBD6,666.28000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BRL1.50009 SBD
5 BRL7.50045 SBD
10 BRL15.00090 SBD
20 BRL30.00180 SBD
50 BRL75.00450 SBD
100 BRL150.00900 SBD
250 BRL375.02250 SBD
500 BRL750.04500 SBD
1000 BRL1,500.09000 SBD
2000 BRL3,000.18000 SBD
5000 BRL7,500.45000 SBD
10000 BRL15,000.90000 SBD