Convert SAR to CLP at the real exchange rate

50 Saudi riyals to Chilean pesos

50 sar
12,555 clp

SR1.000 SAR = $251.1 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.575279.21.3690.93658.9371.5030.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.042203.92210.68343.0471.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chilean Peso
1 SAR251.09800 CLP
5 SAR1,255.49000 CLP
10 SAR2,510.98000 CLP
20 SAR5,021.96000 CLP
50 SAR12,554.90000 CLP
100 SAR25,109.80000 CLP
250 SAR62,774.50000 CLP
500 SAR125,549.00000 CLP
1000 SAR251,098.00000 CLP
2000 SAR502,196.00000 CLP
5000 SAR1,255,490.00000 CLP
10000 SAR2,510,980.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 CLP0.00398 SAR
5 CLP0.01991 SAR
10 CLP0.03983 SAR
20 CLP0.07965 SAR
50 CLP0.19913 SAR
100 CLP0.39825 SAR
250 CLP0.99563 SAR
500 CLP1.99126 SAR
1000 CLP3.98252 SAR
2000 CLP7.96504 SAR
5000 CLP19.91260 SAR
10000 CLP39.82520 SAR