Saudi riyal to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Chilean pesos is currently 251.091 today, reflecting a -0.367% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.577% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 252.635 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 246.985 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.516% decrease in value.