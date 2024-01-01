20 Saudi riyals to Canadian dollars

Convert SAR to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 sar
7.30 cad

SR1.000 SAR = C$0.3650 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
How to convert Saudi riyals to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Canadian Dollar
1 SAR0.36495 CAD
5 SAR1.82476 CAD
10 SAR3.64951 CAD
20 SAR7.29902 CAD
50 SAR18.24755 CAD
100 SAR36.49510 CAD
250 SAR91.23775 CAD
500 SAR182.47550 CAD
1000 SAR364.95100 CAD
2000 SAR729.90200 CAD
5000 SAR1,824.75500 CAD
10000 SAR3,649.51000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 CAD2.74009 SAR
5 CAD13.70045 SAR
10 CAD27.40090 SAR
20 CAD54.80180 SAR
50 CAD137.00450 SAR
100 CAD274.00900 SAR
250 CAD685.02250 SAR
500 CAD1,370.04500 SAR
1000 CAD2,740.09000 SAR
2000 CAD5,480.18000 SAR
5000 CAD13,700.45000 SAR
10000 CAD27,400.90000 SAR