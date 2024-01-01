Serbian dinars to Thai bahts today

Convert RSD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
335.92 thb

РСД1.000 RSD = ฿0.3359 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURMXNGBPZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.93518.1350.78918.2631.3671.35683.57
1 EUR1.069119.3910.84419.5281.4611.4589.358
1 MXN0.0550.05210.0441.0070.0750.0754.608
1 GBP1.2671.18522.982123.1441.7321.718105.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinar

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 RSD0.33592 THB
5 RSD1.67958 THB
10 RSD3.35915 THB
20 RSD6.71830 THB
50 RSD16.79575 THB
100 RSD33.59150 THB
250 RSD83.97875 THB
500 RSD167.95750 THB
1000 RSD335.91500 THB
2000 RSD671.83000 THB
5000 RSD1,679.57500 THB
10000 RSD3,359.15000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Serbian Dinar
1 THB2.97695 RSD
5 THB14.88475 RSD
10 THB29.76950 RSD
20 THB59.53900 RSD
50 THB148.84750 RSD
100 THB297.69500 RSD
250 THB744.23750 RSD
500 THB1,488.47500 RSD
1000 THB2,976.95000 RSD
2000 THB5,953.90000 RSD
5000 THB14,884.75000 RSD
10000 THB29,769.50000 RSD